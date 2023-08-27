Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Expands By 42.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

TBCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

