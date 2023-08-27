Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declines By 94.8%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 47,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,770. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.
About Veolia Environnement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.