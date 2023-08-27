Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declines By 94.8%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 47,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,770. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

