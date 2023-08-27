SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,085. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SLANG Worldwide
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.