SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,085. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

