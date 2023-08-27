Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.25.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 3.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.