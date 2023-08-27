Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the July 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of SOVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 594,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,400. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,761 shares in the company, valued at $46,806,608.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $5,402,700. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sovos Brands by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

