Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $47,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 396,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $22,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

