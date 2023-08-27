Stifel Nicolaus Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $79.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

