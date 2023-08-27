StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

