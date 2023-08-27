StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:BTX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

