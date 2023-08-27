StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

