StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.5 %

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.45. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

