StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

