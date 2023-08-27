StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 311,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 759.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.