Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of Sylogist stock remained flat at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

