Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of Sylogist stock remained flat at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
Sylogist Company Profile
