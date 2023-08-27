Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 381,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,634. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

