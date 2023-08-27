Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

