Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.75 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $360.83 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002399 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,048,015,008 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,056,996,983 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

