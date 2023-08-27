The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,050,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,348. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

