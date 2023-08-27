Threshold (T) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.74 million and $3.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,084.50 or 1.00041987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01829938 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,104,937.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

