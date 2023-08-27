Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 172,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,993. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

See Also

