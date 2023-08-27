TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the July 31st total of 153,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 122,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,369. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

