Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.