Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,553,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,460,538 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $172,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. 27,324,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430,964. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

