Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Treasure Global news, CEO Chong Chan Teo bought 121,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,095.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,577.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Treasure Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treasure Global Price Performance

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global stock remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. 67,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,070. Treasure Global has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.