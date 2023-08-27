TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $386.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -231.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

