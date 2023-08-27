Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

