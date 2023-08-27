Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.