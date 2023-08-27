Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 3.21% 10.25% 1.78% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Vanquis Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vanquis Banking Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,208.27%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Green Dot.

This table compares Green Dot and Vanquis Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.54 $64.21 million $0.90 16.63 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.19

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Dot beats Vanquis Banking Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.