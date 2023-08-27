Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of VARGF remained flat at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. Varta has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

