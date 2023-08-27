Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYEY remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. Victory Oilfield Tech has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

