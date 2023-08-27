Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYEY remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. Victory Oilfield Tech has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
