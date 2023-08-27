Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.73.

VFF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

