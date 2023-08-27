Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $200.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.87. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also

