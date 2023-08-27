VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

VMW opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

