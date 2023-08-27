Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 194. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

