Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

WBA stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 498,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

