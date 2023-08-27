Wedbush Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $6.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOOF. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

