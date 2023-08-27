Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE:WHG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.18. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

