Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $146.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.65.

NYSE:WSM opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

