Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $262.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

