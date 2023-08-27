WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $231.95 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $231.95 million and approximately $0.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007691 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006951 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
