Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

XEL opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

