Zacks Research Weighs in on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -230.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $202.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

