Zacks Research Weighs in on Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $218.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

