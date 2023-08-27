Zcash Price Reaches $24.83 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $24.83 or 0.00095111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $405.37 million and $40.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.