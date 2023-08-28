Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New Gold (NGD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: NGD):

8/23/2023 – New Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $1.20 to $1.15. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – New Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $1.05 to $1.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/23/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2023 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2023 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 5,959,821 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

