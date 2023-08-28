Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aravive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Price Performance

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,146. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aravive

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.