Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.01. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,617,352 shares changing hands.

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,389 shares in the company, valued at $153,718.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,031,740 shares of company stock worth $18,442,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

