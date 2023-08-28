Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Holdings Lowered by Kim LLC

Kim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

