Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

