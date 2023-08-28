Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell Sells 4,588 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $228.88. 411,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $229.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

